West Tipp mushroom farm confirms Covid case

A Tipperary mushroom grower says they have had one confirmed case of Covid-19 among its workers.

Golden based Walsh Mushrooms say the staff member was in self isolation at the time.

In a statement to Tipp FM the company says as a business, they have stringent measures in place to control Covid-19 since March.

They says they are working with the HSE assisting in contact tracing and are still operating and harvesting crops in a safe and socially distant manner within the guidelines for controlling coronavirus.