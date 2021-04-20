Walk-in Covid-19 test centre remains open in Cahir

People are being encouraged to avail of a “walk-in, no appointment necessary” Covid-19 test centre in Cahir.

It has been operating since last Saturday and will continue until Wednesday evening.

The walk-in Covid test centre is located on the grounds of the Primary Care Centre at Barnora in Cahir.

It’s open from 11am to 7pm over the next two days.

The test is available for any resident of County Tipperary within 25 kilometres of Cahir so is open to people from Cashel, Clonmel and Tipperary Town.

It’s aim is to detect asymptomatic cases of the virus – people who have symptoms are urged to contact their GP as normal.

The free test is for anyone aged 16 and over who does not have symptoms of Covid-19 but would like to be tested and have not tested positive for the virus in the last six months.

You must bring a photo ID with you and provide a mobile phone number that you can be contacted you with your test results.

Social distancing measures will apply as people arrive for testing.