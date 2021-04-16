Walk-in Covid-19 test centre to open in South Tipp this weekend.

The Covid test facility at the HSE Primary Care Centre at Barnora in Cahir will operate from 11am to 7pm from Saturday 17th to Wednesday 21st.

It will cover a 20 to 25 kilometre radius which means people in Clonmel, Cashel and Tipp Town can avail of the service.

It’s aim is to detect asymptomatic cases of the virus.

Similar facilities are open in Waterford, Cork, Dublin and Westmeath.

HSE National Lead for Testing and Tracing, Niamh O’Beirne says the system’s worked very well so far:

“We’ve had great success with the centres so far. We’ve done over 30,000 tests and come up with 822 detected cases. So it’s really helping us to find cases we wouldn’t have otherwise found.”

You can use the COVID-19 walk-in test centre if do not have symptoms of COVID-19 and you:

• are aged 16 years and over

• have not tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 6 months

Tests are limited to one test per person. If you think you need a repeat test, talk to your GP.

You need to bring photo ID and provide a mobile phone number.