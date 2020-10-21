Volunteers are on hand to help during the lockdown

That’s the message going out from local groups, which were set up to assist the likes of those cocooning during the first lockdown in March.

Ciara McCormack is one of those behind the ‘Thurles Covid-19 Community Response’ Facebook page.

She’s told Tipp FM News they are on hand again now.

“If anybody is in need of any practical supports – if they want shopping picked up, prescriptions or whatever.”

“We have a team of volunteers there – most of them have social care backgrounds so they’re all trained in safeguarding of vulnerable people.”