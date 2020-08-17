Vigilance urged as Covid-19 cases surge

People are being urged to stay vigilant against Covid following the recent resurgence of cases.

Following the circulation of a video taken at a Dublin venue over the weekend showing a lack of social distancing, there are concerns that many people have now become complacent.

Dr Ann Hogan, Principal Medical Officer with HSE Mid West says that while most venues are compliant with guidelines, the ones that are not are an insult to those who have been working on the frontline during the outbreak.

“There have been a number of video’s circulating where things seem to have got out of control in a social setting. The Gardaí have visited something like 6,000 places over the weekend but they only found a very small number that were not complying with all the guidelines.”

“That is encouraging but of course it is disheartening when you see that kind of crowd behaviour and no social distancing at all. It’s particularly disheartening for health care workers who have been on the frontline of this disease and have seen first hand the ravages that have occurred as a result of it.”