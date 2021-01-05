Vaccination of healthcare workers underway at UHL

Public health officials hope to administer 300 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine per day to healthcare workers in the Midwest region this week.

More health facilities are starting to roll out the vaccine this week, and Emergency Department nurse Rosaline O’Brien was the first person at University Hospital Limerick to receive the jab yesterday.

She was inoculated by Intensive Care Consultant Dr Catherine Motherway, who also received her Pfizer/BioNTech jab shortly afterwards.

Dr Motherway is urging people to keep obeying the rules.

“After the weekend – the beginning of 2021 – which seems to be full of doom and gloom we are now starting to vaccinate locally in Limerick. They’ve already starting vaccinating nationally.”

“This is we hope the beginning of the end of this pandemic – we’re still not there. Everybody still needs to be really, really careful.”

“Keep your distance, wash your hands, stay at home. Really, really, really try and stop the current surge so we can continue to try and roll out vaccination across our entire population.”