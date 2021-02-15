Vaccination of over 85s to start today

Those aged over the age of 85 will start receiving their Covid 19 vaccine from today.

They will receive the jab in either their local GP practice or in one of 40 vaccination centres nationwide.

Up to 80,000 people in this age cohort will receive the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine over the next 3 weeks.

There currently 928 people in hospital with Covid-19 – up 46 in the last 24 hours – while 157 patients are in ICU.

There are currently 42 intensive care beds available in the public system, while 9 hospitals have no spare ICU capacity.

It comes a further 788 new cases – including 15 in Tipperary – and 17 deaths have been reported.

The 14 day incidence rate in Tipperary is currently 153.6 per 100,000 people while 245 new cases have been reported here in the last fortnight.