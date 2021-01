University Hospital Limerick now has the highest number of Covid-19 patients in the country, according to latest figures.

142 people with the virus are being cared for in the facility which covers North Tipp, Clare and Limerick – this includes 12 who are in intensive care.

Further south, there are 21 patients receiving treatment at South Tipp General in Clonmel, including two in intensive care.

Nationally, there are just over 1,800 people in hospital with Covid-19.