UHL almost a week without Covid-19 case in ICU

It’s now been six days since there was a person with confirmed Covid-19 in intensive care at University Hospital Limerick.

HSE stats show that the last patients to receive critical care at the Dooradoyle hospital was last Tuesday, but there are still six people with the virus being treated on-site.

Further south, there are no patients with confirmed cases on site anywhere at South Tipperary General Hospital in Clonmel.

Nationally, there are 24 people with Covid-19 receiving critical care in hospitals.