UHL accounts for more than 1-in-3 of patients on trolleys

Over one-third of people on hospital trolleys in the country this afternoon are at University Hospital Limerick.

The Dooradoyle facility remains severely overcrowded with 64 people on trolleys, out of a national total of 172.

The number of people with Covid-19 at UHL has dropped to 108, however this doesn’t include many people who are still recovering from Covid-19, but aren’t deemed as virus positive any more.

There are 36 people receiving treatment for Covid-19 at South Tipp General in Clonmel.