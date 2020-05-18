Top Irish artists come together with Tipp FM to honour frontline staff

Musicians across the country have been among those bearing the brunt of the Covid-19 restrictions with concerts and gigs cancelled or postponed.

However a number of them are coming together this weekend for a unique online concert in Tipperary.

It’s to pay tribute to essential workers throughout the County and beyond for their huge contribution throughout the Covid 19 crisis.

Among the artists performing on Saturday night will be Gavin James, Luka Bloom, Darren Holden and Tommy Fleming.

Another well known performer to rally to the call was Brian Kennedy who himself had first hand experience of the health service workers.

“They were an army of angels.”

“I did most of my treatment in terms of chemotherapy in St James’ hospital and I never saw a nurse or a doctor in bad form and they must see really the full gamut of giving people really terrible news, giving people really good news and so on and so forth.”

“So I suppose I have a little bit of an insight into the HSE before all of this lockdown happened and it’s no surprise to me that the men and women of this country are stepping up in the way that they are. They just seem to be made of different stuff – nurses and doctors, cleaners and security people.”

Tipp FM – along with our sister station Clare FM – will be hosting the virtual concert across all of our media platforms on Saturday night next from 6 o’clock.