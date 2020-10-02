Tipperary’s COVID incidence rate has risen slightly

The rate is now at 30.7 per 100,000 people for the Premier County.

However, two local electoral areas have incidence rates higher than that – the worst being Nenagh where it’s now 37.4, followed by Thurles at 36.1.

Meanwhile, Nenagh GP, Pat Harrold is urging people to be completely honest about where they’ve been if they test positive.

Speaking on Tipp Today, Dr Harrold said some people try to downplay their activities to contact tracers.

“Unfortunately it’s more than anecdotal because when they do contact tracing some people have been found to infect 50 or 60 people by going around and basically being irresponsible and I have to say it is a problem.”

“There is a bit of an issue with contact tracing – some GPs have found that when they ring people up and they get a better notion of were they at a house party last Saturday night by talking to them.”

“If you find out that you have it and the public health people get in touch with you tell them as honestly as you can where you were and who you encountered.”