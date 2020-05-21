Tipperary woman secures large supply of PPE for frontline staff

A Tipperary nursing home director and nurse has secured €100,000 worth of PPE from abroad for use among frontline staff.

Sandra Farrell received the commitment for the donation from a friend, Lora Ho, who is Senior Vice President of a company making personal protection equipment in Taiwan.

It will include 25,000 gowns and 25,000 masks, to be distributed from warehouse space donated by Banaghan & Sons in Nenagh.

Sandra says that the first delivery from this donation arrived last week:

“Lora and her company actually have a big humanitarian effort since the Covid-19 crisis.”

“They have distributed about €1 million worth of PPE, mainly to the US, China and in Europe then the countries they have chosen was Spain and Italy.”