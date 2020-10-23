Tipperary still has lowest Covid incidence rate in the country

The Chief Medical Officer says we’re not going to contact trace our way out of the pandemic.

He’s moved to reassure the public about the recent collapse in the contact tracing system.

2,500 people who tested positive were asked by the HSE to do their own contact tracing.

Dr Tony Holohan’s comments come as a further 1,066 cases were confirmed last night, along with three additional deaths.

11 new cases were recorded in Tipperary

The national 14 day incidence rate is now 302 cases per 100,000 people with Tipp still the lowest at 120.