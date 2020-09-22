Tipperary records 3rd lowest rate of Covid-19

After fears of entering lockdown last month, Tipperary is now recording one of the lowest rates of Covid-19 in the country.

This is according to an analysis of latest figures from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre.

In the HSPC’s latest document on the 14-day incidence rate of Covid-19, the average rate of infection across the country is 63.2 cases per 100,000 people between September 5th and midnight on Friday night.

However, the rate in Tipperary is 18.2 per 100,000, a figure which is only smaller in Cork and Sligo.

In contrast, the 14-day rate in Dublin is 123.6 cases per 100,000 people.

However, there are more worrying rates of transmission in our neighbouring counties, especially in Waterford, Offaly and Limerick.

Latest Department of Health figures reveal there have been 759 Covid-19 cases in Tipperary so far, an increase of 43 since the beginning of September.

The detailed figures can be viewed here Covid Figures