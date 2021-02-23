Tipperary publicans accepting their fate when it comes to Covid-19

Latest speculation is that it could be mid-summer before the hospitality sector gets the go-ahead to reopen.

Clonmel publican Richie Gleeson is the newly elected Chairperson of the Vintners Federation in Tipperary.

“None of us expected to be open too soon because we’re not in an ideal situation in the country to be open.”

“From day dot we’ve always said that whatever is in the best public health interest we will succumb to that. All we ever looked for was fairness and justifiable opening when that’s possible and not to be segregated as we have been already.”

“So we will succumb to the public health advice and we will work with that as best as possible.”