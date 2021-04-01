Tipperary pharmacist says sector can make huge inroads in delivering Covid 19 vaccines

Pharmacies in Tipperary and across the country have been contacted by the HSE in relation to administering the Covid vaccine.

Clonmel based Ronan Quirke says pharmacists have already shown that they can effectively administer such injections in a professional and speedy manner.

Speaking on Tipp Today earlier he said pharmacies could play a huge part in tackling the pandemic.

“The HSE have been in contact with every pharmacy in the country last night to explore with us exactly what our plans are on how we are going to roll out the vaccine.”

“So if you get 1,800 pharmacies involved in this in the country – bearing in mind that one million people were given the flu jab within six weeks last winter – think about how we can roll that out?”

“The supply will determine what will go where but I think pharmacies would be well placed to do both AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson.”