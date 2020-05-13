Tipperary people asked to cut back on water usage

There’s been a marked increase in water consumption in the Premier County during the Covid19 lockdown.

Irish Water has recorded a 20% increase in the use of domestic water since February which equates to around 24 litres extra per person each day.

This combined with 40% less rainfall in March and April has led to Operation’s Lead for Tipperary Duane O’Brien appealing to homeowners to prioritise hand washing over power washing.

“We do know people are power washing, they’re watering their gardens, and they’re washing their cars so we’re just asking people to take care and not to do this.”

“The reservoir levels are quite good, they’re high at the moment and there’s no drop off in the rivers but we’re just looking a little bit ahead.”

“We are conscious that when businesses do restart in a few weeks time a lot of them will be flushing out their systems or maybe undertaking deep cleans so there will be a large surge at that time as well.”