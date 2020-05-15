Tipperary hairdresser not prepared to put customers health at risk

A local hairdresser says she will not be re-opening during Covid-19 even when restrictions are eased.

While accepting that many businesses will be able to adapt to the changed times Carrick on Suir based Sylvia Cooney-Sheehan says she will not put her clients health at risk.

Speaking on Tipp Today she said the government will need to step in to help businesses recover but said she for one would not be re-opening for the foreseeable future.

“We are resilient; people have adjusted to different ways”

“The government has to step up obviously to help businesses and take pressure off them. We’ll just use one example and I’m a hairdresser which would be one of the ones that would be very hands on. The majority of my clients are all over 70, 80, 90 – I won’t be opening.”

“In all honesty can you tell me that I can guarantee my clients that I can keep them safe.”