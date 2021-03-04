Tipperary group honoured for work during pandemic

Age Friendly Roscrea has been praised for its work during the pandemic with an AONTAS STAR Award.

The organisation’s ‘Care and Connection through Covid’ initiative won the ‘Health and Wellbeing’ category for small and medium-sized organisations.

The awards recognise and celebrate the work undertaken by adult learning initiatives across the country.

Age Friendly Roscrea was praised for its services over the last year which included goodie bags, time capsules, writing classes and the publication of the Roscrea Digest.

Chair of the group, Anne Keevey, has been describing just one of their initiatives.

“We distributed goodie bags with relevant information in relation to the pandemic, health and exercise.”

“We included in that a time capsule to encourage people to write – to capture their reflections and their experiences of Covid because in 40 or 50 years’ time we’ll be telling our grandchildren about the great pandemic.”