Tipperary GP says minority are putting everyone’s health at risk

Despite 36 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Tipperary yesterday the county still has the lowest incidence rate in the country.

At 109.1 cases per 100,000 people over the last fortnight it compares favourably with the national rate of 251.

Nenagh GP Dr Pat Harrold says while the vast majority of people are doing their bit to curb the spread of the virus a small minority are putting everyone’s health at risk.

“A kind of 80/20 rule – 80% of people do their darndest and about 20% don’t.”

“They go driving around the place and I think people should respect it and not go to the dodgy hairdresser who is cutting hair in the house and not go to the fellow who has a beer keg in his garden shed.”

Say that we’re not going to do it – we’re not going to jeopardise our old people and our sick people and we’re not going to jeopardise our own health.”