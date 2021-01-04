Tipperary GP is advising us to act as if we have Covid-19

Dr Pat Harrold’s comments come as the number of cases confirmed by the HSE yesterday reached almost 5,000 – these included 130 in Tipperary.

The 14-day incidence rate of the virus in Tipp is still the second lowest in the country at just over 250 per 100,000 people.

Nenagh GP Dr Harrold told Fran Curry on Tipp Today earlier that even though the vaccine is being rolled out we need to take every precaution possible to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

“The cavalry is on the way but it hasn’t landed yet.”

“Don’t let anyone tell you it’s the flu – it’s no the flu. It’s 10 times worse than the flu.”

“The hospitals are filling up. I can’t say what NPHET will do, I can’t say what the politicians can do. I can only say what I can do – and what I can do is try not to spread it to anybody.”

“So from now on what we all have to do is act like we have it.”