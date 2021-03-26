Tipperary Covid rates above the national average

The 14 day incidence rate of Covid-19 in Tipperary is now above the national average.

It stands at 162.3 per 100,000 people in the Premier County compared to 159.5 for the 26 counties.

It comes as the deputy Chief Medical Officer says it will be a ‘challenge’ to get below 500 Covid cases per day.

606 new cases were confirmed yesterday including 22 in Tipperary

3 more deaths linked to the virus were also recorded.

Dr Ronan Glynn says he agrees getting case numbers below 500 will be difficult.

“I think given the transmissibility of the virus it will be a challenge – a very significant challenge – to get it lower. I’m not naïve, I’m not saying that we will or event that its likely that we will.”

“It is a difficult thing to keep a disease like this at any number without it rising so the challenge alone is not to get it down but the challenge equally is to keep it at 500 or 600 cases a day.”