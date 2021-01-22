Tipperary Covid rates continue to soar

Covid-19 infection levels remain high across Tipperary, with each of the eight Local Electoral Areas recording at least 135 new cases in the last fortnight.

Cashel-Tipperary had the highest number of cases between January 5th-18th at 275, as well as the highest infection rate in the county with 1,369 cases per 100,000 people.

245 cases were recorded in the Clonmel area in the fortnight, 200 in Cahir, and 178 in both the Newport and Carrick-on-Suir Local Electoral Areas.

Roscrea-Templemore recorded 135 new cases in that time, the lowest total in the county.

24 new cases were confirmed in the Premier County yesterday

Cashel-Tipperary – 275 (new cases) / 1369 (cases per 100,000 people)

Cahir – 200 / 1359

Newport – 178 / 1088

Clonmel – 245 / 1008

Carrick-on-Suir – 178 / 916

Thurles – 162 / 836

Nenagh – 174 / 814

Roscrea-Templemore – 135 / 813