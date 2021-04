761 new cases of Covid-19 were reported to the Department of Health yesterday including 16 in Tipperary.

The 14 day incidence rate in the Premier County is now 163.6 per 100,000 people which is below the national average of 164.9.

261 cases of the virus have been recorded in Tipperary over the last 14 days.

18 more deaths linked to the virus were reported yesterday.

There were 255 patients with the disease in public hospitals last night, while there were 63 people in ICU.