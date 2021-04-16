Tipperary Covid numbers continue to fall

Ireland’s current Covid-19 numbers are ‘better than anything we could have hoped for a few weeks ago’, according to the National Public Health Emergency Team.

New cases of the virus have steadily dropped with 309 confirmed yesterday – bringing the five-day moving average to 358, down 12 percent on last week.

Fewer than five cases were reported in Tipp yesterday bringing the Premier’s 5-day moving average to 4.

Latest figures show there were 174 patients with the disease in public hospitals, and 48 in ICU.