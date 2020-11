19 further cases of Covid-19 have been reported in Tipperary, as part of the national increase of 335 announced last night.

The county’s incidence rate stands at 95 cases per 100,000 people, compared to the national average of 104.

151 cases of Covid-19 have been reported in Tipperary over the last fortnight.

Three further deaths due to Covid-19 have also occurred, according to last night’s announcement from the Department of Health.