300 people with Covid-19 were being treated in Irish hospitals last night.

A further 133 people in wards were suspected of having the virus and awaiting test results.

32 patients with the disease were in Intensive Care Units, according to figures released by the HSE.

Meanwhile 16 cases of Covid-19 were reported in Tipperary yesterday with 1,031 nationally.

180 cases have been recorded in the Premier County in the last fortnight