Tipperary Covid 14 day incidence rate currently at 174.2 per 100,000

The Carrick-on-Suir and Clonmel Local Electoral Areas have recorded the most Covid-19 cases in Tipp in the last fortnight.

However the infection rates across the county’s eight areas are relatively consistent, with Carrick-on-Suir recording 262 cases per 100,000 people, and Cashel-Tipperary the lowest on 150.

There were 51 Covid cases each reported in the Carrick and Clonmel areas in the 14 days until Monday midnight, compared to 27 in the Cahir and Roscrea-Templemore areas.

Carrick-on-Suir: 51 (new cases) / 262 (cases per 100,000 people)

Newport: 36 / 220

Clonmel: 51 / 210

Nenagh: 43 / 201

Cahir: 27 / 183

Roscrea-Templemore: 27 / 163

Thurles: 30 / 155

Cashel-Tipperary: 41 / 150

National rate: 201 cases per 100,000 people.