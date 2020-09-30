Tipperary consultant says threat of expulsion might persuade 3rd level students to abide by Covid guidelines

A Nenagh based Consultant says that colleges will have to expel students who break Covid Health guidelines.

The reinforcing of public health guidelines comes as 100’s of young people gathered in Galway and Cork on Monday night.

Students in Limerick are being reminded not to breach public health guidelines as they return this week.

The president of UL and senior leadership at the college have started doing nightly walks of housing estates with Gardaí.

Students are being advised not to travel to Limerick if their full programme is due to be delivered online.

Dr Mary Ryan, a Consultant Endocrinologist at Bon Secours and a Senior Lecturer in UL says that colleges and universities will have to take a stronger stance against students who blatantly go against guidelines.

“The majority of people are doing what they should be doing and they’re wonderful. But you have a few then that are ruining it for everybody else and forcing everybody into lockdown or into Level 3. Shutting businesses who are struggling already – it’s not on.”

“So I think what needs to happen is the university’s need to be made enforce or take steps – expel their students – and maybe if that threat was there they mightn’t do it.”