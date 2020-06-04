Tipperary company to rollout antibody testing system for businesses

Technopath, based in Ballina, hopes the system will help businesses navigate a safer re-entry to the workplace.

Antibody testing is seen as crucial to the reopening of society, and involves blood analysis to assess the likelihood that a person has already had and overcame Covid-19.

Technopath says their initiative will provide key services to all industries and will be offered on a not-for-profit basis.

As part of its ongoing work in helping to tackle Covid-19, the company says its offering expertise, equipment and facilities to provide antibody testing for businesses in Ireland.

This will be done using both the Abbott Diagnostics and Roche Diagnostics testing platforms.

CEO and founder of Technopath, Malcolm Bell says “there is an urgent need to equip companies with the opportunity to offer their employees antibody tests.”