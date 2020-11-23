Tipperary company leading the way in Covid antigen testing

The European Union last week recommended the widespread adoption of quick antigen testing across EU states, in an effort to help stop the surge of the virus.

Antigen testing will detect if someone has already had the virus and can offer results quickly.

Thurles company Covi – Sal has devised a rapid antigen test and speaking on Tipp Today, Company Director Arthur Griffith explained how the test differs from what is currently available

“The rapid tests are to identify if you are infectious at a particular point in time. Not to be confused with other tests that will look and see have you had it.”

“You use a pin-prick blood test to identify if you’ve had it already in your system whereas the antigen test is a swab test up your nasal passage area and it identifies if you’re infectious at the time.”