A local undertaker is preparing to hold their first Requiem Mass in the funeral home itself this morning.

Hugh Ryan’s Funeral Directors in Thurles says they made the decision after speaking with the parish priest and the family.

The Taoiseach yesterday advised against gatherings of more than 100 people and they felt they couldn’t control the numbers attending the funeral if it was in the Cathedral.

Speaking to Tipp FM News, David Ryan says they’ve implemented other safety measures as well.