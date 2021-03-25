Tipp TD say transparency is lacking on some Covid restrictions

Tipperary TD Martin Browne is calling on the Government to be more transparent on the reason for the ongoing closure of many outdoor activities.

Speaking on Tipp Today earlier, the Sinn Féin deputy criticised the current communications, saying there’s a lack of openness on why certain restrictions are still in place.

There are hopes that outdoor activities such as golf and tennis may be permitted to resume again when Level 5 restrictions are looked at next week.

Speaking to Fran Curry, Deputy Browne said NPHET and Government needs to publish more data.

“This is what I’m being bombarded with on the street talking to people and people ringing the office.”

“Why can’t we play golf? Why can’t we go out into a 100 acre field and play a round of gold for five hours?”

“That’s the information that I think needs to be coming out from the Government and from NPHET that this is the reason you can’t play golf or you can’t go point-to-pointing or you can’t play tennis.”