Tipp still has lowest incidence rate of Covid-19

There have been 222 new cases of Covid-19 in Tipperary over the last two weeks, but the county continues to have the lowest incidence rate in the country.

It has had a rate of 139.1 cases per 100,000 in the fortnight until Sunday midnight, compared to the national average of just under 310 cases.

17 new cases in Tipperary were announced yesterday as part of a national daily total of 939 new cases.

There are 349 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals, including 19 at University Hospital Limerick and one at South Tipp General in Clonmel.

Hopes are growing that a Covid vaccine will be found in the coming months.

And professor of biochemistry in Trinity College, Luke O’Neill, says it’s likely to be safest vaccine in history.

“The answer to this crisis is a vaccine there’s no question.”

“You’ve never seen how much safety is going into these trials – it’s amazing.”

“The Johnson & Johnson trial has restarted which is a good sign and Astrazenica has restarted in the US.”

“They’re checking safety all along so when the vaccine arrives this will be the safest vaccine ever is the prediction because there’s such a spotlight on it.”