Tipp restauranteur says Government don’t know the reality of Covid payment

The Government has gotten it wrong in relation to Covid-19 according to a Tipperary restaurant owner.

Cabinet is meeting today to discuss a number of measures to curb the increasing spread of Covid-19 including the possibility of gastro-pubs and restaurants having to close on Christmas Eve.

Niamh Quinn runs the Flanagan Lane deli, bakery, restaurant and café in Tipperary Town and says they have done everything to ensure they follow Covid guidelines.

Speaking on Tipp Today Niamh said they were fully booked for Christmas Eve but have already had a number of cancellations in the wake of calls by Government and NPHET for people not to socialise.

“It’s been very unfair on businesses trying to live.”

“People who are making decisions have never had their pay cut or had to go on the Covid payment. They’re still getting their wage, these people in Government.

“But they don’t have to live with the consequences of if you were on a payment of €400 or €500 per week now you’re on a Covid payment of €300 a week.”

“Families are just suffering big-time on a quick decision – they’ve had nearly a year to come up with a road plan that will keep people in jobs.”