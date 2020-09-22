Tipp pubs welcome back familiar faces

Welcoming old friends is how one Tipperary publican has described reopening after six months.

Covid-19 restrictions meant so called ‘wet pubs’ weren’t allowed to trade since March.

After a number of false dawns they finally got to reopen their doors this week.

Tipp FM news visited a very busy Punters Rest in Cahir yesterday and spoke to manager Caroline Conran.

She said seeing some of her more elderly regulars will be special.

“They come in, they might say Caroline will you get me bread and milk in the shop? They’re little bits – they might have their fire logs on the way home to light their fire at 6 o’clock on a cold evening.”

“They’re things people don’t see us doing – they think we’re just throwing them out pints all day. I’m here 13 years – some of the customers I’m just as close to as I would be a member of my family.”