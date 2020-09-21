Tipp publicans glad to be welcoming back customers

Many pubs across Tipperary have reopened today for the first time since early March.

The so-called ‘wet pub’ sector has been allowed to get back into business today after multiple false starts in recent months as Ireland reopened its economy.

One of those to reopen his doors at 10.30 this morning was Roscrea publican and All-Ireland winning Tipperary hurler John Carroll.

Speaking to Tipp FM, he said there might be difficult months ahead but he’s pleased to finally have an opportunity to get back into business.

“Just delighted to get back on the road today – it’s grand that at 10.30 we’ll be able to open the door and get back to some bit of normality. It’s been very hard over the last few months with the stop/go situation with the pubs.”