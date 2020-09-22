Tipp publicans and customers settling in to the ‘new normal’

Pub owners in Tipperary say they just want to make a living again.

As the doors of all wet pubs were allowed to reopen yesterday, it was a new look environment with Perspex screens, distanced tables and no sitting at the bar.

But with the number of Covid 19 cases on the rise again across the Country, there are fears that lock-downs could again be on the horizon.

Seamus Foley of Foley’s Bar in Cashel says they have been assured that pub doors will not have to close again.

“When I met with Taoiseach Micheál Martin we were given an assurance that that wasn’t going to happen.”

“Rural pubs and city pubs are two different kettles of fish. If you have an issue within a local area absolutely we’ll close down. We have the safety interests of all our patrons as well as our staff and ourselves. We don’t want to catch this virus. And we have no intentions of abusing the situation – we just want to make a living.”

And you can hear more from Seamus Foley and other local publicans during Tipp Today with Fran Curry this morning.