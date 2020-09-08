Tipp pub owners seek VAT and excise reduction

A group of Tipperary publicans have gathered in Dublin today looking “fair play”.

They are seeking greater financial support for pubs, such as the reduction of VAT and excise duties to help them take in a larger chunk of the price of a pint.

One of those in Dublin this afternoon is County Councillor and Kilbarron publican Joe Hannigan.

“What we feel is that the VAT rate should be at 13.5% – a special rate for on-sales and we also want a decrease in the excise duty. Those are two elements we’re looking for.”

“We’re also looking for the VAT threshold to increase to €100,000 whereby a publican isn’t compelled to register for VAT until they reach €100,000.