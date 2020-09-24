Tipp praised for reduction in Covid-19 cases

Health officials will meet today amid growing concerns over the rise in coronavirus cases in a number of counties.

The National Public Health Emergency Team is particularly concerned about Waterford, Louth and Donegal – where a third of recent cases are among 15 to 24 year olds.

30 of yesterday’s 234 cases were in Donegal, and a further two deaths were recorded nationally.

Acting CMO Ronan Glynn says people in Tipperary have managed to bring down the rate of Covid in the Premier.

“Peoples in counties have choices to make now. They can cut down their social contacts themselves over the coming days and weeks.”

“Get this under control – do what we’ve seen people in Tipperary do in recent weeks – it can be done. If people listen to the messages and individually and at a community level cut down their social contacts then the increasing incidents can be turned around.”