Tipp native praises Australian governments response to pandemic

A Tipperary man living in South Australia says their governments’ swift response has played a huge part in curtailing the spread of Covid-19.

The Irish Government has come in for criticism for not placing restrictions on ports and airports following the outbreak of coronavirus.

South Australia yesterday confirmed its first case of the virus in 19 days.

Clogheen native Dermot Fleming is currently living in Adelaide.

“A couple of the big things was closing the borders – that’s the international border for all flights coming into Australia was in lockdown pretty quickly.”

“And then anybody who had to come in had to self isolate for 14 days and then eventually all the state governments made it compulsory that you had to. “They’d put you up in hotels and you had to stay there for 14 days.”