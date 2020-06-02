Tipp Hospice groups working around coronavirus restrictions

Despite the Covid-19 pandemic the South Tipperary Hospice Movement continue to provide much needed services.

However instead of house calls the focus has switched to phone calls in a bid to comply with social distancing guidelines.

The national Hospice Sunflower Days were due to be held next Friday and Saturday to raise funds – however this has now had to go to a virtual fundraiser.

Chairperson of South Tipperary Hospice Movement Ann Guida says patients, their families and hospice nurses have had to adapt.

“Before Covid-19 they would have had 70% face to face meetings with patients and 30% on the phone.”

“That has now completely reversed because they’re restricted to how long they can be in a house.”

“I’m sure it’s hard on the families you know, before if they made a call to a nurse the chances are the nurses could go in and to them to talk about anxieties and now that has to be done over the phone.”