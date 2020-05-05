Tipp group trying to source fabric and elastic for masks

A group of local sewers have made over 800 masks for frontline healthcare workers in Tipperary.

The crucial personal protection equipment has been distributed to 22 nursing homes so far, as well as two home help groups in the county.

One of the organisers, Warren Beatty, says there are 30 sewers involved so far, but is encouraging anybody else interested to text him at 089 2029422.

He says that sourcing materials for the facemasks is becoming a bigger challenge.

“We need fabric, like we get though fabric and elastic.

“Elastic is the new gold in all this open source PPE thing. Apart from our masks I think surgical scrubs that are being made use it, it’s just very hard to get.”

“But we’ve had a few donations of fabric and we have a line to buy fabric but we need money in to buy the fabric of donations of fabric from fabric shops.”