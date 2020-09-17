Tipp GP urges people not to get complacent about Covid 19

The reproduction number of the disease is now estimated to be between 1.3 and 1.7.

With cases continuing to increase country wide, people are being asked to redouble their efforts to protect themselves and those who are vulnerable.

Speaking on Tipp Today, Nenagh GP Pat Harrold gave an example of how the virus can spread quickly if people are not careful.

“There was the case of one woman who went to lunch with her friend – the friend had it so they hunted her down as a contact.”

“They found that not only did she have lunch with her friend, she developed a cough, the sense of smell the whole shebang – went out with another couple of friends – went home to her parents down the country, went to the gym – went to a couple of restaurants and went to work.”

“She had 86 close contacts – she didn’t get tested or anything and she just kept going as normal. Then they had to go and test those 86 people so you can see how it gets out of hand.”