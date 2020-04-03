Tipp GP says people need not fear hospitals

A local GP is joining calls for the public to continue visiting their local hospital with serious non Covid-19 medical concerns.

Nenagh-based Dr Pat Harrold says it’s “very dangerous” that some people may be putting off visiting their local A&E due to concerns about contracting the virus.

INMO trolley watch figures remain very low this afternoon with only eight people on trolleys across the country, including three at University Hospital Limerick

Dr Harrold says it’s vital that people continue consulting with their GP on regular medical problems.

His advice is don’t be afraid to go to the hospital thinking you might pick up another illness. He says hospitals know how to clean things so you would be safer there than going to the shop.