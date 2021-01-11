Tipp farm leader calls for concerted effort to tackle Covid

The IFA President is urging people to make one big effort over the next month to help ease pressure on the Irish health system.

Toomevara farmer Tim Cullinan is asking members to pay full attention to public health advice in the coming weeks, as the country tries to come to terms with a surge in Covid-19 cases.

The IFA is also continuing to advise farmers to devise a ‘Plan B’ document for their farm, in the event that the virus temporarily forces workers out of action.

Tim says that adherence with rules over the next month will make a big difference.

“We saw at the weekend – people coming out from Dublin to County Wicklow sliding in the snow. I don’t think this is good enough where we’re at at the moment.”

“I think we all owe it to each other to give this one push.”

“You know, the vaccine is on the way and if people would only do this for a month hopefully we can turn the tide on it.”