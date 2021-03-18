Tipp doctor hopes AstraZeneca concerns won’t impact on confidence in vaccines

A Tipperary GP is hopeful that the concerns raised about the AstraZeneca vaccine will not make people fearful of taking the vaccine.

The European Medicines Agency is meeting today to decide whether any extra precautions are needed to use the AstraZeneca vaccine against Covid-19.

A dozen countries stopped using it as a temporary precaution following a small cluster of blood clotting cases which emerged last weekend.

Killenaule GP and author Dr Lucia Gannon was asked on Tipp Today earlier if those concerns could impact on people’s decision to be vaccinated.

“I would hope that it wouldn’t happen because we know the effects of Covid – we’re certain about those effects. We know that it’s already caused over a million deaths in Europe.”

“We can’t know everything about the vaccine, but we know that vaccines in general are very safe and we know that this vaccine has already been administered to millions and we know the number of serious side effects are very small compared to the serious side effects of Covid.”