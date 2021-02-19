Tipp Covid rates well below national average

Two of Tipperary’s eight Local Electoral Areas recorded a Covid-19 incidence rate of below 100 cases per 100,000 people over the last fortnight.

Roscrea-Templemore which had 11 new cases in the two weeks until Monday midnight, and Thurles with 18, have the lowest incidence rates in the county.

Cashel-Tipperary recorded 55 new cases in the fortnight, giving it an incidence rate of 201.

All eight Local Electoral Areas were well below the national average of 269 cases per 100,000 people.

Cashel-Tipperary: 55 (cases) / 201 (cases per 100,000 people)

Newport: 30 / 183

Carrick-on-Suir: 35 / 180

Clonmel: 41 / 169

Nenagh: 34 / 159

Cahir: 17 / 115

Thurles: 18 / 93

Roscrea-Templemore: 11 / 66