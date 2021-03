A further 16 cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Tipperary yesterday – they were among 368 nationally.

14 deaths linked to the virus were also recorded.

At 172.4 per 100,000 the 14-day incidence rate in the Premier County remains above the national figure of 164.1.

Meanwhile the number of people in public hospitals with Covid-19 has dropped to its lowest level in three months.

290 people are receiving treatment while 65 people are in intensive care, the lowest number since early January.